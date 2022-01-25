Northrop Grumman (NOC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.97 per share for the quarter. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2021 guidance at $25.200-$25.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $25.20-25.60 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Northrop Grumman to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE NOC opened at $403.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $377.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northrop Grumman stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 119,686 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of Northrop Grumman worth $627,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.75.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.