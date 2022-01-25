Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend by 16.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Northwest Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 86.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.61. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $163,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $152,521 and sold 46,304 shares valued at $654,323. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,061 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

