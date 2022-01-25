Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $163,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $152,521 and sold 46,304 shares valued at $654,323. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 36,025 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 26,230 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,061 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 120.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

