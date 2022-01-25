Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,212,000 after buying an additional 31,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,688,000 after buying an additional 56,682 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,004,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,749,000 after buying an additional 204,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,935,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,538,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.85. 781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,460. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.53. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $42.92 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

