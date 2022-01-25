Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Position Boosted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 183.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 169.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWPX opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $285.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.83. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $84.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,913 shares of company stock valued at $177,639 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

