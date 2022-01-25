NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 17,779 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NOV were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in NOV by 387.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in NOV by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.

NOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

NOV Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

