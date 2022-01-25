NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) traded up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 26,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 10,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28.

NovelStem International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSTM)

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for NovelStem International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovelStem International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.