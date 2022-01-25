Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Cut to Sell at Liberum Capital

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NVO. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SEB Equities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $95.44 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $224.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

