Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Sells $50,500.00 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE NUS opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 33.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 75,175 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,470,000 after acquiring an additional 267,575 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.9% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

