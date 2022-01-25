Nucor (NUE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.83 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $95.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nucor stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

