Nuvalent Inc’s Lock-Up Period To End on January 25th (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent’s (NASDAQ:NUVL) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, January 25th. Nuvalent had issued 9,150,000 shares in its IPO on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $155,550,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. Nuvalent has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $40.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts predict that Nuvalent will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $436,140,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at about $77,302,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at about $37,155,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at about $30,174,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at about $27,290,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

