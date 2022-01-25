Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.46

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and traded as low as $6.02. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 2,876,392 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.46.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 36,255 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the second quarter worth $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the second quarter worth $158,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 104.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.