Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.46

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and traded as low as $6.02. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 2,876,392 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.46.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JQC)
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.