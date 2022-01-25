NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$9.50 at BMO Capital Markets

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NVA. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.95.

Shares of NVA stock traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.06. 522,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,917. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.03 and a 12-month high of C$8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$222.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 1.1428659 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total transaction of C$201,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,332,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,856,258.52. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,127,000 in the last 90 days.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

