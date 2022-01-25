O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $211,000 Holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,240,000 after purchasing an additional 829,253 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter worth $30,928,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,010,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,192,000 after acquiring an additional 107,317 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,949,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after acquiring an additional 631,569 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,098,000 after acquiring an additional 355,222 shares during the period. 41.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Shares of NESR stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.91.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $217.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NESR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

National Energy Services Reunited Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NESR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR).

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.