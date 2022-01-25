O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $230,000 Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 12,280.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $106,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

SKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

NYSE:SKT opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -351.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently -1,459.71%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

