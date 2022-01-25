O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,652,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5,206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,860,000 after buying an additional 362,056 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after buying an additional 209,916 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 539,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after buying an additional 158,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 295.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 200,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $532,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $118.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.98. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently -341.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PZZA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Papa John's International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

