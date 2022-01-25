O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,122 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Capital One Financial cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

MTDR stock opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.59. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reynald Baribault bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

