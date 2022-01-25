Oak Associates Ltd. OH Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,371 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 8.5% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $149,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $4,445,652,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,799,545,000 after purchasing an additional 547,010 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 473,513 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 65.4% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,787,346,000 after purchasing an additional 456,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,207.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,890.88 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,382.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,404.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.