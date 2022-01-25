Observer Price Down 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Observer coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Observer has a market capitalization of $18.39 million and $159,162.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Observer has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Observer

Observer is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,262,080,871 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

