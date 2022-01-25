Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Down to $3.32

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.32, but opened at $3.16. Ocugen shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 30,462 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCGN. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.21 and a quick ratio of 18.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Junge Zhang sold 150,300 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $2,603,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 528,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,314. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Ocugen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ocugen by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 27.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

