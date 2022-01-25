Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the highest is $2.32. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year earnings of $8.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $8.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.90.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $309.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $344.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.67. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $192.76 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,437,000 after purchasing an additional 565,063 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,218,000 after buying an additional 550,929 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,387,000 after buying an additional 515,318 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,695,000 after buying an additional 375,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,607,000 after buying an additional 234,392 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.