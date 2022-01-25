OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON OTMP opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.52) on Friday. OnTheMarket has a 1 year low of GBX 80 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 130.22 ($1.76). The firm has a market cap of £83.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 109.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 100.05.

About OnTheMarket

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

