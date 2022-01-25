OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of LON OTMP opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.52) on Friday. OnTheMarket has a 1 year low of GBX 80 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 130.22 ($1.76). The firm has a market cap of £83.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 109.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 100.05.
About OnTheMarket
