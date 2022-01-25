OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Downgraded by Barrington Research

Barrington Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised OPKO Health from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPK stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.