OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Downgraded by Barrington Research

Barrington Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised OPKO Health from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
OPK stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About OPKO Health
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
