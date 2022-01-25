OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.18

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 18645729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OPK shares. Barrington Research downgraded OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,452 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,657,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after buying an additional 1,311,817 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,022,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in OPKO Health by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,559,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,567,000 after purchasing an additional 724,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in OPKO Health by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,252,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 715,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

