OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.18

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 18645729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on OPK shares. Barrington Research downgraded OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,452 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,657,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after buying an additional 1,311,817 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,022,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in OPKO Health by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,559,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,567,000 after purchasing an additional 724,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in OPKO Health by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,252,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 715,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.
OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
