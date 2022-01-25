Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $17.12 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. SRB Corp bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $1,538,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

AbbVie stock opened at $132.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $138.15. The company has a market capitalization of $233.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.29%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

