Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $11,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 23.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $131.65 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.35 and its 200 day moving average is $129.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.