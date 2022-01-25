Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of 3M by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,079,000 after purchasing an additional 53,239 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM opened at $172.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.53. 3M has a 12 month low of $168.23 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $99.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.93.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.