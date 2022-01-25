Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $11,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,523,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 63,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,199,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,553,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $478.04 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $375.06 and a 52 week high of $559.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.00.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

