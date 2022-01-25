Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $308.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.69 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $347.15 and a 200 day moving average of $323.47.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.00.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

