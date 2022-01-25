Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 25,856 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,213 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,856 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average of $56.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

