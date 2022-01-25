Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,410 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $139.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.07 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.47.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

