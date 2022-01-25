Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 7,899 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,899 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF opened at $270.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.92. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.