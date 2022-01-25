Oppenheimer Weighs in on Community Health Systems, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Community Health Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the company will earn $2.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.82. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CYH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $13.65 on Monday. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 24,868 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

