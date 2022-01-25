OptiNose, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for OptiNose in a report released on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OPTN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ OPTN opened at $2.20 on Monday. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $180.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 748.6% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,110,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 979,820 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in OptiNose by 939.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 623,403 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the second quarter worth $1,520,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 4,823.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 439,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 48.5% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,226,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 400,600 shares during the last quarter. 25.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

