Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ORCL. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.96.

ORCL stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average is $90.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $220.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a twelve month low of $59.77 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

