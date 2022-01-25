O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.10% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $42,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 828.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.97.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $657.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $669.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $632.36. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $710.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,434 shares of company stock worth $13,195,287. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

