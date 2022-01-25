Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 224,658 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

