Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Down 7.4%

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) dropped 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.98 and last traded at $35.40. Approximately 8,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 550,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.48.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $356,171.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 3,888 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $212,945.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,129. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 423.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

