Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.50

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.50 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.30 ($0.35), with a volume of 976746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.40).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a report on Tuesday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 45.84. The stock has a market cap of £26.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 7.77.

In other Oxford BioDynamics news, insider Stephen Charles Diggle purchased 99,471 shares of Oxford BioDynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £41,777.82 ($56,365.11). Also, insider Paul Stockdale purchased 12,000 shares of Oxford BioDynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £5,040 ($6,799.78). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 242,658 shares of company stock worth $8,710,953.

About Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD)

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United states and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

