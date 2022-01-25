Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 787 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Societe Generale increased their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.40.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $309.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $158.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $240.80 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.06.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

