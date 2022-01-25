Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $256,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.46.

ADP opened at $212.72 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.83 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.67 and a 200-day moving average of $218.74. The stock has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

