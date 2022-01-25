Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $364,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $2,573,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,813,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $96,112,000 after purchasing an additional 205,717 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

CSCO stock opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $236.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

