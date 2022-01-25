Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $462,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after buying an additional 1,275,109 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,428,000 after purchasing an additional 716,739 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,302,000 after purchasing an additional 240,843 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 186.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,865,000 after purchasing an additional 217,524 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $98.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $92.71 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

