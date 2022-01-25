Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Invests $389,000 in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,678,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,082,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,048,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

VSCO stock opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.27.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

