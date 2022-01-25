Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Purchases New Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,109,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,579,000 after purchasing an additional 65,481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 465,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 209,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $89.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.28 and a 200 day moving average of $107.52. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $84.96 and a 1 year high of $119.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

