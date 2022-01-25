Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Takes $76,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,147.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 183,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 169,176 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at about $20,571,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,338,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 984,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,528,000 after acquiring an additional 39,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 675,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,323,000 after acquiring an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter.

VDC stock opened at $195.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.29. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $164.57 and a 1-year high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

