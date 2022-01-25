PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a report released on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PACW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

PACW opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.72. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

