PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) PT Raised to $60.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

PACW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.13.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $51.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average is $44.72.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,364,000 after buying an additional 879,754 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $36,103,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,846,000 after buying an additional 596,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,671,000 after buying an additional 566,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after buying an additional 563,363 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

