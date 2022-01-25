Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Position Increased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after buying an additional 336,392 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,264,000 after buying an additional 191,190 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,441,000 after buying an additional 154,116 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 247.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 163,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,607,000 after buying an additional 116,290 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.64.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $504.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of -95.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $530.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.61. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

