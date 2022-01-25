Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 258,686.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,911 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after buying an additional 796,018 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after buying an additional 550,455 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 475,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,897,000 after buying an additional 282,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,543,000 after buying an additional 225,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPT. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

